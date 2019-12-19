The Atchison County Courthouse, Road and Bridge Department, Community Corrections, and Transfer Station, will close at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and will remain closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. The courthouse and all other departments will reopen for business at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
The regular commission meeting will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and continue until there is no further business to discuss.
The Atchison County Courthouse, Road and Bridge Department, Community Corrections, and Transfer Station will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Day. The Courthouse, and all other departments, will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The regular commission meeting will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will continue until there is no further business to discuss.
