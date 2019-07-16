Significant errors appeared in the Saturday, July 13, Atchison Globe edition and are in need of correction:
Atchison is the name of this community and its name has been proudly adopted by this newspaper since its founding by E.W. Howe in 1877. Regretfully, this name appeared in multiple instances on Page B1 (Sports) of Saturday’s paper with incorrect spelling.
The 23rd Amelia Earhart Festival is planned for Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21. In various previous publications, an incorrect number has been published.
For Page 2 of the 2019 Amelia Earhart Festival Special Edition, the planned LakeFest 2019 event set for 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, appeared with an old event title.
Also on Page 2 of the Amelia Earhart edition, a reference to events planned on Saturday, July 20, at the Amelia Earhart Airport should have included the following information:
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will sponsor a breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a fly-in featuring pilots from all over at the airport, 16701 286th Road; a scavenger hunt and flight simulator will be present for children’s entertainment; flights will be offered in the Warrior 4-person plane; back on the ground, guests will be able to explore Julie Clark’s T-34 acrobatic plane set to participate in Saturday evening’s stunt show over the Missouri River. Information published on July 13 incorrectly stated or omitted this information in various ways.
For Page 3 of the Amelia Earhart edition, the 306th Road Band is scheduled for an early-evening performance on Saturday, July 20, along the banks of the Missouri River near Veterans Memorial Park. The article incorrectly listed the name of a different band in this place.
Atchison Globe regrets these errors and has taken steps to prevent the recurrence of future mistakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.