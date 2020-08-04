Due to a reporter’s mistake, a page 4 story in the Saturday, July 25, 2020 Atchison Globe’s Health and Wellness edition, “County Health provides healthy living resources for all” contained an error.
Chief Health Officer Lori Forge, RN serves as the director of the Atchison County Health Department. The Globe apologizes for the error and any confusion it might have caused.
