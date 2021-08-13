Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign.
In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as part of the contests’ prizes.
Poster contest: For Kansas students ages 5 to 13 - all students who submit completed poster entries will be eligible for a random prize drawing of a $100 Amazon gift card. A total of 18 regional winners in the six regions and age groups (ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-13) will receive a bicycle from the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet from Safe Kids Kansas. Three statewide winners will each receive:
• Kindle Fire Tablet and case from the KTA.
• A $50 Amazon gift card from Fuel True/Independent Energy and Convenience; and movie passes from AAA Kansas.
• $200 for the school, class or the booster club.
Poster entries must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 24. Information and entry forms are available here.
Video contest: For Kansas teens in grades 8-12. Prizes from the KTA include a GoPro, a DJI Stabilizer and a DJI Drone, and the grand prize winner’s school, class or booster club will receive $500. Video entries must be submitted to the KTA by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. Entry details are available here.
About 37,000 people die in traffic crashes each year across the United States. That’s nearly 101 fatalities every day. Let’s encourage everyone – drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists – to exercise caution every day and Put the Brakes on Fatalities.
The Kansas Department of Transportation, KTA and other transportation organizations in Kansas are sponsoring the contests. More information about Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.