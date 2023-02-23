sculpture

Concept of new art piece for riverfront park.

The Atchison Art Association represented by Angie Cario, gave a report on the new concept for the riverfront development area.

KDOT donated the Amelia Earhart Bridge pieces to the Atchison Art Association in 2013. In partnership with Charles Sprouse of Benedictine College Art & Architecture and artist Vaughn Schultz, the Atchison Art Association has facilitated an artistic representation using pieces preserved from the original Mo-Kan Free Bridge, also known as the former Amelia Earhart Memorial bridge. With permission from the Chamber and the Historical Society, we've incorporated all the bridge elements, including the pieces reserved for the AAA. 

"We believe the ideal location for this project is south of the Veterans Memorial Park lot, and have approval from the Atchison Riverfront Development Foundation, subject to ongoing city oversight and approval of the final plans and construction. We hope you share in our enthusiasm as we think it will serve as a focal point for riverfront development, further enhancing our picturesque riverfront," Cario said.

