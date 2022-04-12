The Atchison Zonta Club met April 11 at Paolucci’s Restaurant with 11 members and 3 guests present. President Goldie Boldridge-Brown conducted the business meeting. The budget submitted by Rosemary Nies and Judy Schaeffer was finalized and approved. Nominations for 2022-2023 officers were submitted by Nancy Prohaska and Janice Pellersels. New officers will be inducted at the May meeting. Goldie also reported on the virtual Zonta District 7 and Area 4 meeting she recently attended. She was also selected to attend the Zonta International Convention virtually June 25-28 from Hamburg, Germany.
New member Bev McConnaughey was inducted by Goldie and welcomed to the club.
The program topics were Environment and Women’s Health. Guest speakers were Dr. Kerstin Glynn and Brandi Oom, medical director and clinic nurse manager of the Atchison Community Health Clinic. They discussed the origins of the “Free Clinic” and how it has evolved to its current setting, serving all clients from the Atchison area. They also spoke on the specific services they provide for women’s health.
Door prizes given by hostesses Cheryl Boldridge and Goldie Boldridge-Brown were won by Bev McConnaughey and Carol Breneiser. Next meeting will be May 9.
