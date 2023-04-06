Brown County Sheriff John Merchant accepts a distinction as being the First Law Enforcement Partner to receive recognition as a Community Partner by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment from CSE Program Director Becca Spielman, left, Rural Project Coordinator Shannon Schuh, and CEO Kathleen Marker.
TOPEKA -- On April 1, Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant was recognized at the 20th Annual Concealed/Revealed Art Auction as a “Community Partner” by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment.
Merchant holds the distinction of being the first Law Enforcement Partner to receive this recognition. The ceremony was held at the Jayhawk Theater in Topeka, where Merchant was presented a plaque and certificate for his commitment to supporting survivors and building a safer community.
During the presentation Merchant was described as a former board member of DoVES in Atchison, and an amazing advocate and asset to the Center for Safety and Empowerment services in Holton as the agency strives to domestic violence in Brown County.
Merchant was recognized for being an integral part in the agency's increase of referrals and service numbers. He was also acknowledged for his assistance offered to advocates and connections with community supporters.
As Brown county's chief law enforcement officer, Merchant was credited for efforts to offer strong protection for domestic violence survivors and families. Merchant has trained and educated community members throughout Brown County. As a certified Human Trafficking Investigator, Merchant's recent recognition honors a commitment to ensure efforts that Brown County will continue to be a safe community to reside and raise families.
