230414Merchant

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant accepts a distinction as being the First Law Enforcement Partner to receive recognition as a Community Partner by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment from CSE Program Director Becca Spielman, left, Rural Project Coordinator Shannon Schuh, and CEO Kathleen Marker. 

 Submitted photo

TOPEKA -- On April 1, Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant was recognized at the 20th Annual Concealed/Revealed Art Auction as a “Community Partner” by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment.

Merchant holds the distinction of being the first Law Enforcement Partner to receive this recognition. The ceremony was held at the Jayhawk Theater in Topeka, where Merchant was presented a plaque and certificate for his commitment to supporting survivors and building a safer community.