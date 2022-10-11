Youth Halloween Party coming to VFW VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 Special to the Globe Mary Meyers Author email Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email VFW Aux Post 1175 logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 invite youngsters aged 12 years and younger to come to a Youth Halloween Party.There will be games and treats like punch and cookies.It will not be necessary to dress in costume to attend the event.The party starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the VFW Post located at 2201 Main Street.Following the party time, there will be another event for persons of all age.Auxiliary and Post members will be serving $5 meals starting at 4:30 p.m. that will continue until 6pm. Meal choices are a hot dog or hamburger with chips and water.There will also be a K-State Raffle. Chance tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge for epic world tour Julia Roberts recalls feeling 'ready' to have kids Returning to work helped fight postpartum depression, says Carey Mulligan × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Youth Halloween Party coming to VFW John Seaton, the Father of the Kansas House Tuesday morning housefire subject of investigation Tigers best Ravens for second straight season POLICE REPORT McDermed finds purpose in bodybuilding Harold and Janice Kuhnert celebrate 70 years and 90th birthdays! John and Mary Meyers celebrate 25 years! Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcDermed finds purpose in bodybuildingHerculean performance from Greenly lifts Phoenix by ScottiesSHERIFF REPORTWeekend wreck adds new chapter to Deafy Boular historyMcCrory takes leadership role in AtchisonSerious injuries send pedestrian to KC hospital after truck strikeTax Sale reaps thousands of dollars off tax delinquent propertiesATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTShrout, Donald W. 1934-2022Schuele, Matthew L. 1979-2022 Images Videos CommentedTigers stomp Bears (1)Kelsea Ballerini's husband Morgan Evans reveals split shock in new song (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
