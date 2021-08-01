GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – Corbin Ellerman, of Effingham, was among the Kansas Junior Angus breeders who recently attended the 2021 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony July 10 through July 17 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Ellerman and two other Kansas Junior members, Creed Caldwell, of Parker, and Lyle Perrier, Eureka, won third place in the intermediate division of team sales at the National Junior Angus Show.
