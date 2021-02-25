Every Lent is an invitation to change our lifestyle. Last year at this time, none of us could anticipate what lifestyle change would be for us. It has been dramatic, for some more painful than for others. What loneliness and sadness not knowing what would happen or how long it would last. Absence from family members when we know they’re lonely or in pain, loss of volunteer or salaried work, deaths of loved ones, limitations to physical movement - to name a few- are all difficult changes.
Theologian Barbara Reid says that our Lenten lifestyle change includes "minds and hearts turning from anything that inhibits the full flourishing of the divine intent for creation and turning toward the source of divine love.” The time for change is now. We are more flexible in changing than we were a year ago because our lifestyle has changed.
Growing up, I never knew my grandparents. During Easter week of 1919, at the end of the third strain of the influenza pandemic, my father’s infant brother, mother, and grandmother, died of complications from the flu. My grandfather was left with six children to raise, the youngest only two years old. His children later remembered him as aloof and not warm. Now I think and understand that my grandfather was probably heartbroken and may have seemed lost, a sentiment that we can empathize with these days.
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who has similarly been tested in every way, yet without sin.… He is able to deal patiently with the ignorant and erring, for he himself is beset by weakness and so, for this reason, must make sin offerings for himself as well as for the people” (Heb 4:15). Do you wonder what Jesus’ weaknesses were? Was his weakness impatience with the guys he was with, the impetuous, the doubter, the traitor, the liar? We know he was contemplative and always trying to get away to pray alone. But he learned to do well with crowds. He was tested morally and physically, we are told, and as a fully human being, he can sympathize with weaknesses. The change he wanted us to internalize by his being human is that he loves us in our weakness.
I think of my 29-year-old friend Dr. Paul Judd. He was a researcher, ethicist, and teacher at the Universidad Catolica Lumen Gentium, the Catholic University in Mexico City. Before beginning his studies three years ago to become a medical doctor, he answered God’s call to be a medic for the Red Cross in Syria. Returning with a serious shrapnel gash in his leg, he volunteered last year for another Red Cross mission but instead stayed in Mexico City to be one of the country’s top scientific researchers for a COVID-19 vaccine. He set aside his aspirations to help others and died of COVID. Over 400 relatives and friends were on a zoom celebration of his life telling stories of how he affected them. He was never inhibited from doing his part to contribute to the divine intent for creation, a messenger of the good news of Christ for his colleagues, family, friends, and students.
“The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is near; repent, and believe in the good news.” St. Mark challenges us to change our lifestyles and believe the good news. Like Jesus who goes to Galilee to carry on the work begun by John the Baptist, like Paul who stayed the course as a researcher, we too are not naïve about the high cost of choosing to accept and spread the good news.
Repent and believe the good news. Repent because you are the good news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.