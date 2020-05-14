The YMCA of Greater Kansas City recently announced it will be reopening of five facilities Monday with Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center being one of those.
The YMCA will end the almost two month closing with guidelines for attendees to follow.
Member visits are to be limited to 60 minutes or less and only 16 years or old will be allowed in with no guests or day passes permitted.
These are the hours the facilities will have:
Monday – Friday
8:30 - 10:30 a.m. - Open to Active Older Adults
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Open to Ages 16+
Saturday
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Open to Ages 16+
Sunday
Noon – 4 pm - Open to Ages 16+
Showers and lockers will not be used during the first phase of reopening. The gymnasium will only be used for personal workout space, no organized sports such as pickleball or basketball will be allowed.
Members will have their temperatures taken prior to checking into the facility. Associates also will receive daily temperature checks. Masks required in the common areas but not while exercising. Members are encouraged to wipe down all equipment before and after their workouts and also stay at least six feet away from others whenever possible.
Group exercise and personal training will be available with social distancing take in to consideration.
The four other facliteis opening are Cleaver Family YMCA, North Kansas City, Platte County Community Center South in Parkville and Platte County Community Center North in Platte City.
More YMCA of Greater Kansas City locations may open as soon as Monday, June 1.
