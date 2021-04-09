WICHITA -- Jameson Parks, an Atchison High School senior is among a group of 10 high seniors to be awarded Wallace Scholarships collectively totaling $285,000 to attend Wichita University College of Engineering for four years, WSU Strategic Communications announced Friday, April 9 in a press release.
Each of the seniors will receive a $28,500 through the Dwane and Velma Wallace Endowment.
Parks, an Atchison resident, chose to major in engineering because he enjoys the creative process and likes designing and producing things. He was in robotics throughout high school, and was the captain of the robotics team for two years. In addition to robotics, Parks has participated in band, choir, Scholar's Bowl, National Honors Society, student ambassadors, forensics, and theatrical productions throughout high school. Percussion has been of particular importance to him as a creative outlet. Across different band performances, Parks has played everything from complex four-mallet compositions to collections of kitchenware. His current snare solo requires the use of knitting needles and a doorstop attached to a drumstick. On his bucket list for his future in the Wichita State College of Engineering, Parks would like to build a concrete canoe and get a hammock. Parks is undecided about what engineering field he plans to pursue, according to the release.
Wallace Scholars are a community of more than 40 engineering students, representing every class and nearly every major in the College of Engineering. Wallace Scholars are involved on the Wichita State campus and within the Wichita community to promote engineering, math, science, leadership, and community service.
Selection for the Wallace Scholarship is based on recipients’ high school GPA, ACT score, and performance at the annual Wallace Invitational for Scholarships in Engineering (WISE), which was held virtually in November and drew 209 students from 17 states.
The Dwane and Velma Wallace Endowment, created in 1976, supports scholarships for engineering and computing students and provides funds for the College of Engineering. Since 1980, the endowment has benefited more than 360 engineering and computing majors at Wichita State.
The 2021 Wallace Scholars are:
• Zach Berry, Park City, Wichita Heights High School;
• Luke Cotter, Princeton, Central Heights High School, aerospace engineering.
• Lexi Dixon, Overland Park, The Barstow School.
• Alex Harms, Kansas City, Missouri, Park Hill High School.
• Jackson Lane, Grain Valley, Missouri, Grain Valley High School.
• Carly Overacker, Tonganoxie, Tonganoxie High School.
• Jameson Parks, Atchison, Atchison High School.
• Jacob Rees, Andover, Andover Central High School.
• Zephan Rodriguez, Westwood, Bishop Miege High School.
• Riley Vandaveer, Olathe, Olathe South High School.
• Braden Webb, Leawood, Kansas, Blue Valley North High School.
