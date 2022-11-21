It is that time of the year again when our thoughts turn toward the holidays. It seems like Christmas decoration and toys are displayed in stores even before the children go back to school from summer break. So, in the keeping with Christmas ideas is an article about safe wooden toysas gifts.
Sarah Baldwin, M.S. Ed., of Oompa children’s toys has spent most of her life promoting healthy play toys. “If a toy doesn’t meet my high standards for safety and play value, you won’t find it at Oompa.”
At early ages babies and toddlers are always sticking their hands, feet and anything else that will fit into their mouths. Many sad articles have beenwritten about toddlers choking on play toys that just should not have been on the market. So, this season it may be time to shop safety firstand wooden toys seem to be the answer.
Wooden toy sets have been a staple for centuries. Many of the toys have been passed down generation after generation because of thedurability.Long ago fathers used to whittle toys out of tree parts but today there are toymakers that havetaken that process, made some changes and have listened to the demands of the modern consumerto give the consumer a great variety of toys.
Most adults today grew up playing with some type of wooden toy. Probably the very first was building block setwith the alphabet or numberscarvedon the surface. You might even have some of your toys in the attic or basement from your childhood. Wooden toys are durableand if they are dirty, it is simple to clean them with just someorganic soap or use white vinegar. Do not soak the wooden toys in water or use regular soap on the toys.
Young children learn through playing and are drawn into role playing because it allows them to use their imagination and creativity. Woodenfarm toys will also allow the child to learn about the animals on the farm, make the sounds of the animals and at an early agebegin to see how farms work. Also, there are wooden puzzles for toddlers and wooden train sets.
Wooden toy sets come in many different sizes. But if you are looking to just add a piece or two to an existing set many manufactures do sell individual pieces.Manufactures have tried to make it easy for the shopper by posting the age scope on the front of packages. If concerned if the toy is age preferable for your child, either consult the manufacturer’s website or ask a clerk at the toy store.
This Christmas make it a merry and safe one with giving wooden toys that will create memories this year and maybe for many generations.
