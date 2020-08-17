The annual Wood Family Reunion is canceled due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus and social pandemic it has created. We hope to make plans for the 2021 reunion to be held at Carl E. & Ruthie Tharman's home.
Wood family reunion canceled
