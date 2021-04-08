First of all, a happy and blessed Easter season to all of our readers. As I thought about the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, I recalled the words of the Apostles’ Creed which is prayed by many Christian denominations. In it, we hear the words “He was crucified, died and was buried. He descended into hell and on the third day he rose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty.”
There was a man I heard speak once when I was at a meeting in California of all the American abbots and prioresses. His name was Bernardo Olivero, and he was the Abbot General of the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, whom we know more popularly as the Trappists. As superior, he had to go and identify the bodies of the monks who were massacred in Algeria. You may be familiar with their story from the movie “Of Gods and Men” that was made about their lives.
I can’t remember his exact words, but he said something to the effect that he asked himself the question, “Why did Jesus stay dead for three days?” What he suggested was that Jesus had experienced human suffering. He had been made fun of; he had that crown of thorns on his head; he had been beaten and crucified and a lance put through his side. He had experienced so many things that human beings suffer, but it was his own suffering. He had yet to experience all of the suffering of all humankind. He had to walk through and experience all of the suffering of his present generation, of all past generations and all future generations, of our own generation right now.
His time of walking through hell was a time for walking through all the pain and suffering of all human beings through all times. He had to experience it in order to transform it. In Psalm 40, we hear, “I waited and waited for God. At long last, God bent down to hear my complaint and pulled me from the grave, out of the swamp, and gave me a steady stride on rock solid ground.” Jesus willed to do what God asked of him in spite of the suffering and we have to do so as well. Jesus transformed all the pain. He took the time to walk through our suffering so he could be totally in touch with our lives and actually know every single person’s pain so that he could transform it.
He would know all the parents who are on one side of the border in Mexico and send their children across so that their children can survive and live a better life. He would know the pain of the children as they left their grieving parents behind. He would know not only the pain of his own mother but of every mother who ever had a son murdered. He would walk through the death of George Floyd and every other person who ever experienced violence and every person who ever witnessed such violence. I can’t help but think that, since Jesus came as a man, he also had to spend a good part of the time seeing life from a female perspective. He was never sold in sex trafficking; he was never beaten by a husband. And he was never discarded or stillborn as an infant, because he had parents who loved him.
I find it very comforting to think that whatever hell I have to walk through in my life Jesus is choosing to walk through it with me and has transformed it.
