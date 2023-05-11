After two years of planning and preparation, the Whiskey Depot located inside the historic Santa Fe Depot is open for business under the ownership of Locally Atchison Chamber of Commerce.
Locally Atchison Chamber executive management began conversations with MGP Ingredients CEO Dave Colo to open some version of a tasting room that would highlight all the brands and products under the MGP umbrella almost two years ago.
MGP made the decision to assist Locally Atchison in opening the bar rather than open it themselves. With that decision made, the Chamber began the process of getting the liquor license and the construction of the custom bar and back bar underway.
The bar, back bar, signage, fixtures and furniture all nod to the historic nature of the building. There are images from the various distilleries and the incredible stories behind their beginnings. Customers have raved about the transformation of the space, bringing the historic building back to life.
The Whiskey Depot is a bar that highlights all the various MGP products from their five distilleries from across the country as well as Mexico and Ireland. Their products include: bourbons, whiskeys, vodkas, gins and tequilas. The Whiskey Depot will also carry a few craft beers and wines.
"Our customers have loved the signature cocktails, the bourbon flights and learning the stories behind MGP," Hayleigh Diebolt, the Whiskey Depot Manager said. "They’ve been amazed at the number of brands and products MGP actually has under its business.”
MGP Chief Executive Officer Stated how much he and his team were impressed by the job the chamber did on the Whiskey Depot.
“They’ve captured the history and the stories of MGP and the Santa Fe Depot is the perfect place to showcase our many products and brands and we simply could not be happier," Dave Colo, MGP Chief Executive Officer stated. "When I saw the faces of our team at our private showing, I realized how meaningful this would be to our employees and their sense of pride for their work and their community.”
The Whiskey Depot is just one more of many tourism assets that Locally Atchison will continue to promote to drive visitors into the community.
The Whiskey Depot is open Thursday through Saturday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. It’s also available for private events.
