Carol

Carol Wheatley had voluntarily made hats and walker bags for all daycare facilities as well as the residents of Senior Village and Medical Lodge for about 20 years in Atchison.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

For 25 years Carol Wheatley has been delivering winter hats and walker bags to kids and senior citizens of Atchison.

She also gives walker bags to nursing homes, hospitals, physical therapy venues, and even baby hats to newborns.

