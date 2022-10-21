For 25 years Carol Wheatley has been delivering winter hats and walker bags to kids and senior citizens of Atchison.
She also gives walker bags to nursing homes, hospitals, physical therapy venues, and even baby hats to newborns.
For 25 years Carol Wheatley has been delivering winter hats and walker bags to kids and senior citizens of Atchison.
She also gives walker bags to nursing homes, hospitals, physical therapy venues, and even baby hats to newborns.
Wheatley’s neighbor and long-time friend Karen Laflin said the kind deeds show just how much Wheatley cares about Atchison.
“I think it speaks of her giving heart and her love of the children and the elderly as well as the community and the people in it,” Laflin said.
Wheatley said she enjoys giving back to so many who are thankful and that during COVID her hat knitting took off.
“It feels good to help people out, people out, and they are appreciative,” Wheatley said. “It gives me something to do, and especially when COVID hit I made a lot of them during that time.”
Wheatley goes about the generous hobby mostly in an anonymous fashion.
“I don’t know how many of the kids or people know that it’s Carol’s doing, and I think she wants it that way,” Laflin said. “That’s her way of doing the Lord’s work behind the scenes, and I just feel like that is so important.”
Laflin said seeing local kids wearing Wheatley’s hats in the winter makes her feel so much joy.
“I’ll drive around a bus stop in the winter time and see school-age kids waiting in the cold, and they are wearing one of Carol’s hats that she made,” Laflin said. “It warms my heart.”
Wheatley estimates she’s made around 700 total hats for this season. She also receives many donations of yarn from many in the Atchison community for her to use.
“People donate the yarn to me, and otherwise I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Wheatley said. “Any yarn from anyone I’d be happy to have if they want to donate.”
Wheatley will often deliver the hats to a blessing box at her church and said they find homes pretty quickly.
“We have a blessing box at our church where people can put like food and stuff in, and so I put hats in those,” Wheatley said. “They go pretty fast out of there.”
Laflin said many kids aren’t able to get new hats each year and are grateful when they receive Wheatley’s gift.
“A lot of these kids don’t get anything new,” Laflin said. “Nobody else has ever had it before, and they cherish that.”
Laflin also cited a story that truly puts into perspective just how dedicated Wheatley is to give back.
Laflin offered to drive Wheatley and a close friend to the airport for a trip to Florida during the winter.
“Carol puts her bags in my car, and I said ‘whoa you’re taking a lot of clothes’ and she said ‘no, the little suitcase has my clothes in it, and the big suitcase is full of yarn,’” Laflin said. “And then she brought the suitcase back full of hats.”
Wheatley said she’s willing to give hats to other places in need.
“If there are other places I don’t know about I’d be happy to give them stuff,” Wheatley said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.