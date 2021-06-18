There’s an old spiritual that asks the question “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” In last week’s column, I wrote about my experience of the march through downtown Atchison on June 11 commemorating the 1870 lynching of a black man named George Johnson. In that column, I compared Johnson’s suffering and death to that of Jesus, who was also falsely accused, tortured and executed.
As I finished that column, the hymn began to run through my thoughts. In fact, I had already begun on the night of the procession to think about the people around Jesus at the time of his death, the people of Atchison in 1870 who had stood on the very same spot where I was standing, and people today.
George Johnson’s story began when he was hunting and accidently shot another man. The man admitted that it was an accident and wanted no harm to come to Johnson, but the victim was white and the shooter was black. At the commemoration Rev. Michael Kelly prayed, “Creator, preserver of mankind, you created from one blood every nation to live together as one human family.” This is the fundamental principle that is so often violated. Pastor Kelly described Johnson’s life as “cut down by the menace of fear and the plague of hatred.”
Sadly, there are many people who simply refuse to believe that we are all one in the eyes of God. Their fear of those who are different from themselves leads them to always believe the worst about the other. We must ask ourselves whether we are prone to suspicions about certain other people or groups of people. In Johnson’s case, even though the facts were clear, there was the impulse among hateful people to find something to accuse him of so that they could vent their rage. Do we take out our anger on the innocent or refuse to believe that no harm is meant when there is accidental injury to us?
Another speaker described how the Champion newspaper tried to get the story right after its initial poor reporting, but that “there were people in Atchison who were not interested in the truth.” Rumors rolled through the city. We were reminded at the march about the role gossip and slander played in this case and so many others. The story became wildly distorted and exaggerated, while some were all too eager to believe it and spread it. Although not in so drastic a manner, lives are destroyed every day by gossip and we must ask ourselves whether we participate.
There is yet another way that we can participate in violence and injustice. Said a speaker about the lynching, “The number of spectators grew and, although they did not join the lynch mob, they did not stop it.” While many of us might say that we are not hateful or violent, that we do not spread rumors, there is often a sin not in doing something but in doing nothing. We fear what others will say; we fear seeming too pious or self-righteous; we fear that violence will be turned on us. Sometimes we are simply overcome by a sense of helplessness, that the moment is too intense or the injustice so great that it would not do us any good to even try. Jesus tried to stand against injustice and we know what happened to him, yet we are called to follow him regardless.
Pastor Kelly called upon the people of Atchison to “stand against silence, apathy and complicity.” He asked God to grant us guidance, healing, understanding, and unity that we might live as peacemakers. As symbolized by the city’s new memorial, George Johnson must always remain among us.
