Welcome, Ivan Matthew Jones

Tyler and Tara Jones, Atchison, announce the birth of their son, Ivan Matthew, on May 26, 2020 at Mosaic Hospital in St Joseph, Missouri.
He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 20½ inches long.
He is welcomed home by a sister Anna Louise.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bonnie Pike, Atchison.
Paternal grandparents are Chris and Rita Jones, Atchison.
Maternal great-grandmother is Sally Brady, Atchison.
