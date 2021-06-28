About 25 Scouts and leaders gathered last week for Weird Science Cub Scout Day Camp. The camp was held at the Trinity Lutheran campus in Atchison, with a special field trip to the Benedictine College observatory.
Program highlights included Scouts learning how to safely shoot sling shots, bb guns, bows and arrows, as well as making Jacob's ladders, sundials, extracting DNA from strawberries, going on a nature hike, comets, bottle rockets, and learning about different types of rocks.
Special thanks goes to Camp Director Robert Frisbie of Cub Scout Pack 94 for leading this year's camp, as well as to Phil and Sarah Sinclair, Lee and Tama Groom of Stanberry, MO, and Dr. Ryan Maderak of Benedictine College and Scouts BSA Troop 53 for helping with various programs.
Cub Scouting is fun for the whole family. In Scouting, boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves. It’s fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life. Atchison families can learn more about how to get involved in August, when the local Cub Scout packs will hold a sign-up event.
