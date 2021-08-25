With the increased presence of the Delta variant in the region, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The emergence of the Delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas.
The events listed below are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect themselves and loved ones. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates. Over the last few weeks, nearly all patients who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It’s essential for Kansans to stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people, and get tested if you have symptoms or have possibly been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center is happy to announce a partnership with KDHE as a COVID-19 test distribution site. Scheduled distribution of the BinaxNOW fast and easy self-test nasal swab kit are as follows:
> Monday August 30, 2021, 9am-12pm. 321 Commercial St. Community Room entrance (SW door when facing front of building) of the YMCA.
> Thursday September 2, 2021 3-7pm. 321 Commercial St. Community Room entrance (SW door when facing front of building of the YMCA.
For more information contact Jennifer Kiehl, Program Director II, Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center. 913-367-4948 jenniferkiehl@kansascityymca.org
