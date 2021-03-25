We read an interesting gospel passage at our service last Sunday. The reading is from the gospel of John, chapter 12, verses 20 to 33. In the very beginning of this gospel story, some Greeks come to the disciples. John says, “Some Greeks who had come to worship at the Passover Feast came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida in Galilee, and asked him, ‘Sir, we would like to see Jesus.’ So Philip goes to Andrew to report this, then Andrew goes with Philip to Jesus to tell him about their request. But then the rest of the passage changes direction as if this never happened. John has Jesus immediately saying, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. Amen, amen, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit.”
As I pondered this, I concluded for myself that today we are those Greeks saying, “We would like to see Jesus.” Each one of us is saying, “I want to see Jesus.” And, actually, the answer that Jesus would give to this request is the rest of the passage in this gospel. Basically, what the rest of the gospel says is that our journey must be to go to Jerusalem as Jesus did. He tells us, “Whoever serves me must follow me, and where I am, there also will my servant be.” That is the message of this story, that Jesus tells us that the journey to Jerusalem is his destiny and it is our destiny too. If we want to follow Jesus, then we too must die.
We, too, share the human feelings that Jesus did. He was troubled by this destiny. He says, “I am troubled now. Yet what should I say? ‘Father, save me from this hour’? But it was for this purpose that I came to this hour. Father, glorify your name.” Like Jesus, we do not want the hours of pain that we all experience at times in our lives. Perhaps it is the pain of illness or a family situation or worry or bearing the pain of others. I think of all the people who have born the pain of the pandemic in health care work or other service, in the loss of loved ones or personal isolation. I think of our sisters who care for each other in so many ways, especially as one of our sisters approaches death. We bear their pain with them; we take care of them; we sit with them in their final hours as we await their death with them.
Each of us has our own crosses to bear. All of us, whoever we are and however we do it, can help one another in bearing our crosses. And we always have to keep in mind that all of our own crosses are caught up in the “yes” of Jesus. At the end of this gospel passage, Jesus says, “And when I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw everyone to myself.” By our own acceptance of life’s suffering, we join with him and he joins with us. There is always help from heaven that is with us there in bearing our own crosses. But we have to be there for others too. We have to be servants; we have to be the presence of Christ for all those who are in need of our love and our help because not only “where I am, there also will my servant be” but wherever his servants are, he is there with them too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.