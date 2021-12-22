First of all, on behalf of all of the sisters at Mount St. Scholastica, I would like to wish all of our readers a most blessed and joyful Christmas. This is the day when we celebrate the perfect love of God which sent Jesus into the world. One Sunday, I accidentally came across a "Super Soul Sunday" TV show where Rev. Ed Bacon was being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in October of 2019. Rev. Bacon, a retired Episcopalian minister, has been a pastor of a megachurch in Pasadena, California, and is a very sought-after presenter. He shared that the Spirit who lives within each of us, if we allow that Spirit to express itself through us, brings us the experience of feeling unconditional love, so great, so powerful, that we know it is coming from such a great source. It causes us to want to love others with that overpowering feeling of love. Haven’t we all felt that kind of joy bursting from us on occasion?
Rev. Bacon says each of us have two cultures in our inner sanctuary, a "Culture of Love" and a "Culture of Fear." One of these comes from our loving God, the other from Satan. He reminds us that we can check ourselves daily by simply checking from which culture our words and actions are coming. He says that, if those words and actions are from the culture of love, we will know it, as they will release harmony, peace, joy, and wellbeing for all. If they are coming from the culture of fear, they will produce sadness, jealousy, judgment of others, feelings of inadequacy or not being recognized, etc. While we cannot help having those feelings or emotions, we can help the behavior that follows, although it is often a struggle to do so. We can make this effort to check ourselves and, yes, it takes a lot of introspection until it becomes more a part of us. What a gift to be more aware of what urges us closer to the path of inclusive love, God’s way. What a gift to truly want to share our forgiveness, our joy and love with others, especially those most in need.
Before Nelson Mandela left prison he said, “As I stand before the door to my freedom, I realize that if I do not leave my pain, anger and bitterness behind me, I will still be in prison.” So why do we let all our struggles of relationships, disappointments or anger, live rent-free in our hearts and minds?
The Christmas season offers us such a great gift of love, as well as time for reflection on our own earthly journey with each other. It is a reminder to set our path on the way of love, forgiveness, and great joy as we re-welcome our Christ, who is the way of inclusive love and insight, into our midst. Let us also share our hearts, our love, and our joy with others. Jesus came even for those we might find most difficult to love because they are loved equally by God.
Through the life of Jesus, we have been given such a great example of the gift of love along with the ability to share and forgive. Let us make every effort to help one another grow in that love and ability this Christmas, to share that joy and forgiveness abundantly with all who are on this journey with us, so that our celebration of Christmas becomes a true gift of love, of forgiveness and of deep gratitude, a more joyous and better way to live life together.
