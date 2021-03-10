Last Sunday, our reading was the story of Jesus casting out the money changers and merchants at the temple in Jerusalem. I don’t recall who the writer was, but one author has said about this story: “All this Jesus did in one nearly seamless rush of holy zeal.” When he went to the temple, Jesus was filled with a rush of holy zeal because what he saw that day in the temple did not reflect God’s vision of love and care. So I got to thinking about temples. There are many different kinds of temples. The chapel in our monastery, or any place where people worship, is, in a sense, a temple. Our monastery or your home, any place where God’s people dwell, is a temple because I, and every person God has created, is a temple. All of these places need to be holy places ... holy places that bring the word of God. Then I thought, if Jesus stood before us today, would he have a rush of holy zeal about our home as a temple? And what about ourselves: am I a temple for myself, a site of self-worship, or am I a temple for others?
When I think of temples, I also recall a story that took place in Rwanda. There was a monastery of Benedictine sisters living there during the horrible civil war between tribes. The sisters gave shelter to one tribe that was being massacred in a genocide by another tribe. They took these people in and hid them in their monastery. In doing so, they became a temple where, if Jesus had stood in front of them, he would have said: “This is a monastery which carries out the Gospel, this is a holy place, a place of refuge.” But sadly, the monastery had members from both tribes, and the loyalty of some of the sisters was stronger than their Christian duty. Some of the members went to officials of their own opposing tribe, and they revealed that they were hiding people of the other tribe. So the officials called the army, and the army came in and massacred hundreds of people that day. At that point Jesus would have stood outside their monastery and said, in a seamless rush of holy zeal, “You are destroying the temple, you are destroying the truth of the word of God.”
Now, thank God, we don’t have such an example here, but our country, our churches, even our families, are sometimes divided. Although we are not turning on each other so much in physical violence, we could be doing something like that in our minds at least. We could be wanting to destroy others in some sense. So we always have to ask ourselves, “Am I a temple of holy zeal or am I a temple of something that is not holy?”
There is a second part to this Gospel as well. It is that part where Jesus says, “I am the temple, and if you destroy it, in three days, I will build it up again.” He is telling us not just that his body will rise again from the dead. He is saying that, “Even though evil may take over, I am going to heaven ahead of you, and I am asking you to turn the evil you see or do into a holy place, a dwelling place. I am giving that to you.” Psalm 84 is a beautiful prayer in praise of the temple. It says “Your temple is my joy Lord, I am eager for it. How lovely is your dwelling place Lord, mighty God.” We must always remember that, even when there is evil, He has overcome.
