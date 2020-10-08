Martin Luther once said that sometimes you need to squeeze a Biblical passage until the Gospel leaks out. I think that is what needs to happen with the passage I heard last Sunday. It is the story about the owner of a vineyard who has leased his land to tenants. When they didn’t pay what they owed him, the landlord sent servants to collect, but the evil tenants killed them. After this happened to two different collection parties, he sent his own son, thinking they would at least listen to him. But they decided that if the son was killed, there would be no heir and they would acquire the land. Jesus asked his listeners what they thought would happen next and they rightly concluded that the owner would take their lives and put more worthy tenants in their place.
Jesus is saying that he is that son whom the Scribes and Pharisees were preparing to kill. But Jesus is also saying “God’s love is so strong that He will continue to send people to bring God’s love to you.” And that is what God has done. There are martyrs who spoke out about God throughout history and even into our own time. I am thinking of Bishop Oscar Romero and his message and of others who are sent to us and are killed.
But I do have a couple of other points to make about this gospel. We are the tenants of the gifts God gives to us. Whatever gift God has given to each of us individually, we have a responsibility to be good tenants about it. It is a gift, but it is not us. We are meant to produce good fruit with it. We must not confuse ourselves with the gifts that God may give us.
There are passages that instruct us about this in St. Benedict’s rule. One of these is where he says that if someone enters the monastery and has a particular gift, they might not assume anything about using this gift. The abbot is the one who decides how to use that gift. For example, if a priest enters the monastery, you don’t just automatically appoint him the priest for the monastery. There is the danger that the one who enters with this gift might see himself as the gift. He is not the gift, and he must not confuse himself with the gift. It is therefore up to the abbot to figure out how best to use the gift that God has given to him and to the community.
There is second point that St. Benedict makes in the rule that is related to this one. It is that if you are able to do good things with the gifts God gives you, then you are to thank God because it is not you but God working in and through you. You must realize that it is to God that all honor and thanks are to be given, not to yourself. However, if you squander your gifts or use them in the wrong way, perhaps selfishly or egotistically, that comes from yourself. If you do wrong, then you must admit your fault. Using your gifts calls you to be humble.
So when I think about what it means to be a good tenant, it has to do with what I do with what I’ve been given. It is always a matter of how I use what I have in a way that expresses that it is God working through me. What matters is that I use God’s gift as a good tenant, and act as a humble servant of God’s love. It is always God’s gift and it is not me that is the gift.
