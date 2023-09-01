Watowas gather for 62nd reuniion Watowa Family Stpecial to Atchsion Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 62nd Watowa reunion was Aug. 27 in the basement of St. Louis Church at Good Intent.There were 42 descendants of Joseph and Catherine Watowa and their six children present for the gathering.Seven births, one marriage and nine known deaths were reported.Owen Watowa and his sister, Jeanette Watowa Stromgren family hosted the reunion.The next family reunion with be Aug. 25, 2024 with the Charles Falk grandchildren and their families as hosts for the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News NHRA U.S. Nationals Qualifying AP-Scorecard AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:11 p.m. EDT Sports Betting Line WNBA Glance Friday's Scores IA Current Conditions IA Forecast Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023Bartlett takes AD job with St. BenedictSheriff's Report, week of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023Husband pleads alcohol a factor in recent UTV fatality rollover in rural EastonSeager, William 1957-2023Cave, Jerry N. 1943-2023Wilson, David L. 1962-2023Oak Mills homicide case nets pleaWeekend shooting focus of APD investigationRural mail discoveries lead to two arrests Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
