The Family of Catherine and Joseph Watowa recently met for their 60th reunion. The family has met annually, with the exception of the COVID crisis in 2019.
A potluck dinner was shared following Mass on Aug. 29 in the St. Louis Church basement. The Rev. Hughes Sudeme, OSB , celebrated the Mass.
It was reported the family had seven births, four marriages, and six deaths since the last reunion.
Raymond Erpelding was the oldest person present. Michaela Falk was the youngest in attendance, as well as one who traveled the farthest distance.
The plans are that next year’s reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Cindy and Don Lassen, and Kathy Vandeloo are planning to serve as hosts.
