Watowa Family reunion at Good Intent

Watowa Family Reunion

Special to Atchison Globe

Mary Meyers

Sep 9, 2022

The descendants of Joseph and Catherine Watowa met Aug. 28 at the St. Louis Catholic Church basement in the Good Intent community.

Forty family members and guests attended from Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

It was reported there were six deaths, one marriage and three births since the last Watowa Family reunion.

Reunion hosts, Cindy and Don Lassen, and Kathy Vandeloo gave a quiz of family history to all in attendance.

Next year's reunion is scheduled for Aug. 27, 2023 at the St. Louis Church basement. Owen Watowa and Jeanette Watowa Stromgren Family are planning to host the event.
