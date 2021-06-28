WATHENA -- In June, Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. presented $5,000 to the VFW Foundation with the help of CoBank's Sharing Success Program, who contributed half of the total dollar amount. The donation was made to help with costs of renovation work on the Doniphan County VFW building in Wathena. "The opportunity to support our veterans in this capacity and show our appreciation for their service to our country is a great honor," said Wes Spohr, Ag Partners President & CEO. A check was presented by Spohr to Darrell Lamme, Quartermaster DCVFW5531.
Wathena VFW receives monetary gift to restore building
- Atchison Globe
