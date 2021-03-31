Spring has arrived and it is Walk Kansas time. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Walk Kansas. Today we continue to celebrate the healthy living message that the choices we make today play an important role in our well-being tomorrow. Walking or moving your way for 150 minutes per week can add years to your life. Combine physical activity with filling half your plate with fruits and veggies is a step in the right direction to help prevent heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's some types of cancer, obesity, and osteoporosis. Following these tips can contribute to our mental well-being, too.
We enjoy celebrating life's events-weddings, holiday gatherings, birthdays and watching Little League baseball games. By teaming up with five friends, neighbors, family members or co-workers to form a Walk Kansas team, you are building a support network to cheer you on as you make lifestyle changes. Eight-weeks is long enough to adopt new habits. Whether you tap college fraternity brothers, connect with cousins out of state or the neighbors next door, join a worksite team or choose your family, who is on your team is your choice. You do not need to walk together with team mates daily, but we do suggest connecting with your team weekly on the Walk Kansas dashboard. Historic site scavenger hunts, weekly e-newsletters, virtual lunch-n-learns, family outings, chances to win weekly $25 gift certificates to local business and more will add some extra fun to Walk Kansas 2021.
Attachments above include more Walk Kansas details and sign-up details. Or visit our website at https://www.atchison.k-state.edu/walk_kansas/index.html to avoid downloads. Cost is $10 per person. Youth under age 18 are free. Some insurance plans cover the costs of Walk Kansas registration or program points and discounts. While the Walk Kansas dashboard opened March 28 to log your mileage minutes; teams can register until Tuesday, April 13. The dashboard will remain open for logging "minute miles" after Saturday, May 22.
I would encourage you to join a Walk Kansas team and forward this e-mail to co-workers, friends, and family. (Fliers to post in break rooms or share are attached) Today is a good day to take a step to celebrate healthy living and to enjoy life's future celebrations with friends and family.
For more information contact K-State Research and Extension – Atchison County, P.O. Box 109, Effingham, KS 66023; email dnielson@ksu.edu or call 913-833-5450.
