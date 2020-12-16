The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met virtually Dec. 12 via Zoom. Local members were excited to have several of our out of town members able to join in the meeting.
President General Denise Doring Van Buren, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, sent a message to remind us of the winter of 1777-1778 at Valley Forge. General George Washington wrote the Continental Congress. “Unless some great and capital change suddenly takes place in the (supply) line, this Army must inevitable be reduced to one or the other of these three things, starve, dissolve or dispense,” Washington wrote in his message. History tells us that the Continental Army was capable of defeating the mighty British. Let us be inspired by their courageous example and determined purpose as we await the arrival of 2021.
Monday, Dec. 28 is Pledge of Allegiance Day. It was written on Sept. 8, 1892 by Francis Bellamy to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the discovery of the Americans. It was in part a response to the Civil War, a crisis of loyalty still fresh in the national memory. The pledge is little changed from the original, the last being “under God” added by Congress in 1954.
KSDAR celebrates its 125th Anniversary is 2021. A Logo Contest is open to all Kansas Daughters.
We welcome two new members that have been approved by NSDAR for membership to Atchison DAR, Viki Dunn and Cabaletta Pritchett.
The Chapter presented the book “SHE FOUGHT TOO” to the Atchison County Community Schools in Effingham, Atchison Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran School, Saint Benedict Catholic School and the Atchison Library.
Jan Falk shared about “Sunshine Gardens”. These are patterned after the WWI and WWII Victory Gardens. The Victory or War Gardens were vegetable, fruit and herb gardens. As we begin 2021 after a trying year a Sunshine Garden gives a positive outlook with food and flowers to look forward to. You might order from seed catalogs of gardening websites now to make sure you get the seeds you need for your Sunshine Garden.
There are several scholarships available for students through DAR. For information about scholarships available students may check with their school administration.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will again be virtual via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
