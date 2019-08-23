One of Atchison's assisted living facilities has recruited local talent to help steer its future course.
Brenda Norris and Denise Hess have assumed the roles of executive director and wellness director, respectively, for Vintage Park at Atchison, according to a news release. Norris said she is thrilled to be the new executive director at a senior living facility in Atchison, where she was born and raised and has spent most of hr life.
According to the news release, Norris attended Atchison County Community Schools and worked in assisted living services for 16 years before her new role at Vintage Park. She said she loves working with senior citizens and believes it is her calling in life. She has received various honors in her career. In her free time, she enjoys being at home with a good book, or spending time with family or friends.
“I look forward to serving our seniors at Vintage Park” Norris said. “I am excited to begin this new opportunity and be a part of this amazing community.”
Hess said is very excited to be back at Vintage Park in Atchison as the new wellness director. Denise worked at Vintage Park for a little under three years as the evening LPN, before making a change into long-term care for the last year. She has lived in Atchison most of her life. She said her two grown children, Brittany and Cassandra, along with her husband Jason, are very proud of her for her dedication.
Hess said she believes that now that her children are grown and her husband is on the road all week on the road as a semi-truck driver, she has more free time to focus on the seniors of this amazing community. Hess started working on long-term care at the age of 16 in housekeeping, laundry, and kitchen staff. Then she obtained her CNA certification and worked as a CNA for 11 years prior to obtaining her LPN license.
Hess has worked as a LPN in long-term facilities for 19 years.
“I am so happy to be back at Vintage Park as the Wellness Director," she said. “I feel like I am back at home again."
The community will host a meet and greet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, for residents and families to meet Brenda and enjoy light refreshments at Vintage Park. 1301 North Fourth St.
“We are excited to have Brenda and Denise join the Grace Management family,” said Betty Cline, regional director of operations for Grace Management, Inc. “Their leadership plays a vital role in creating and maintaining the high-quality standard of living, support, and care we provide at Vintage Park at Atchison.”
— Compiled by Brenda Norris, Vintage Park
MGP hires new corporate director
Attorney and environmental health and safety leader Randy Simmons has joined MGP Ingredients, Inc., in the new role of corporate director of environmental health and safety. He will represent the company with regulatory agencies and champion the employee-driven SafetyUp process, while assuming overall responsibility for EHS managers and their teams.
Simmons comes to MGP from Bartlett & Co. in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was senior corporate counsel for more than seven years. As lead attorney for the Agricultural Inputs Division, he handled regulatory permitting, reporting and environmental compliance across a number of federal programs such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and others.
He was responsible for all EHS compliance and emergency management programs and site security and food safety. In this role, he conducted internal audits at 43 facilities and administered risk management and loss control programs, along with training on environment and safety protocols.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Randy’s expertise to help take the excellent EHS work our teams have accomplished in recent years to the next level,” said Thomas J. Lynn, vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. “MGP believes that employee safety and the well-being of our communities are critical priorities.”
Prior to his work with Bartlett, Simmons was director of Regulatory Affairs at Russell Stover Candies, where he developed and implemented EHS compliance programs for five manufacturing facilities and directed regulatory compliance and reporting, corporate security and continuous improvement programs. He developed and implemented hazardous materials handling protocols and waste management protocols.
He held a similar role as EHS director and risk manager for Schwan’s Global Supply Chain, Inc. in Salina, Kan., where he was a member of the Kansas Regional Incident Management Team, the EPA Region VII Pollution Prevention Institute Outreach Steering Committee, and the Local Emergency Planning Commission.
Simmons also has served as counsel for Abilene Machine Inc., the Triple-I Corp., and ADM Milling Co. He received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Oklahoma State University; his Juris Doctor, from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Computer Science from Marymount College. In addition, he has completed numerous OSHA training courses.
— Compiled by Jenell Loschke, MGP Ingredients
