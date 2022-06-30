Premier senior living community Vintage Park at Atchison is proud to announce it Sensight Survey Resident Satisfaction Five Star Award in 2022.
The Resident Satisfaction Five Star Award is presented to senior living communities who attain an overall resident satisfaction score of 85% or higher and a minimum 50% participation rate. Overall resident satisfaction is measured as the percentage of residents who Strongly Agree or Agree that they are very satisfied with their senior living community as a place to live, would gladly recommend their community as a place to live, and rarely think of leaving their community to live elsewhere.
“The team at Sensight Surveys is thrilled to partner with Grace Management, an organization committed to high levels of resident satisfaction and engagement,” said Lynn Ackerman, Ph.D. Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Sensight Surveys LLC. “We are honored to bestow the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Five Star Award to these 12 Grace Management communities who put their hearts and souls into delighting their residents every day. Thank you for your passion and commitment to helping the residents of your communities live a truly awesome life.”
Vintage Park at Atchison is an assisted living community located in Atchison, Kansas. Residents enjoy delicious restaurant-quality dining, a wealth of social activities, and the freedom to explore individual interests. Vintage Park at Atchison provides countless opportunities to connect and grow with special amenities like outdoor courtyards, fitness program, beauty salon and barber shop, and much more. The community is managed by Grace Management, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in the delivery of senior living management services.
“We are truly honored to receive this great recognition knowing that it directly comes from those we serve, our amazing residents and their loved ones, who are the heart of our community,” said Brenda Norris Vintage Park at Atchison Executive Director. “Our team at Vintage Park at Atchison is proud to serve all who call our community home and strive to continually elevate the senior living experience.”
At Vintage Park at Atchison, home is truly where the heart is. Each day the community team is committed to providing a place that is welcoming and where each resident feels like they belong. The community is a place of comfort, compassion, support, and respect where it’s not just like home, it is home.
