After his resurrection, Jesus appeared to the disciples and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he breathed on them and said, “Receive the holy spirit” … the power of a breath, the strength of a breath. You can feel it, but you can’t see it. You can’t hold it but it’s there. You can’t grab it. it’s expelling from the lungs, holding in the lungs. Breath gives us life. Without it we simply die. God knows we’ve been hearing a lot about breath and breathing lately. Take what happened when George Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”
We have also been hearing about breath over the last several months as we have heard about COVID19. It is by breath that the whole world is interchanged and connected, and COVID19 is expelled by our breath or inhaled by our breath. It gives us life or it gives us death. One of the main symptoms when someone has it is “I can’t breathe.”
Breathing on something is to instill it, as when we say one breathes new life into a movement. We might say that there are things being said today that are breathing new life into prejudice and racism or actions against it. We can look at someone and say their breath is an expression of them. They “breathe” anger; they “breathe” despair; they “breathe” hopelessness. Another way we talk about breath is that a person “lives and breathes” a certain thing. Another way to talk about breath is when someone “breathes down our neck” and threatens us. There is also the expression “I can finally breathe.” I hope we’ll all be able to breathe more easily soon when this pandemic passes.
Breath has power. He breathed on them, scripture says. And that’s how he sent the Holy Spirit into them. This comes from a long history in scripture where breath is power. We find it in Genesis: “And the Lord formed man from the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the person became a living being.” We find it in Job” “The spirit of God has made me and the breath of the almighty gives me life.” In Isaiah: “Thus says the Lord who made the heavens and stretched them out, who spread out the earth and what comes from it, who gives breath to the people.” Ezekiel, says: “The hand of the Lord was upon me and he brought me out … to a valley that was filled with bones and he led me among them and behold there were many on the surface of the valley and they were very dry. And he said ‘Son of man, can these bones live?’ and I answered ‘O Lord God you know,’ and he said to me, ‘Prophecy over these bones and say “O dry bones hear the word of the lord.” Thus says the Lord to these bones ‘Behold, I will cause breath to enter you and you shall live.’”
Jesus breathed on his disciples and that’s the way he sent the life of the Spirit into them. That’s the way he sends the life of the Spirit into us, through his breath that impels us, gives us power to carry his word to others. I’ve come to understand that it is not Jesus as the human being who breathes on them but Jesus as the risen Lord. What is this Spirit he breathes? I have come to believe that Jesus is breathing the love he has for God and the love that God breathes back into him. That is the Spirit – that love that he breathes back on us. That is what he gave the apostles. It is the ability to speak, to be adopted children, because the love between them is breathed back on us. It gives us the power to face anything.
