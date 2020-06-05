The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica recently crafted the following statement and posted it on our website. I would like to use this week’s column to share it with Globe readers before I proceed to add other comments of my own. It states:
“The recent tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers has again made us aware of the racism which exists in law enforcement agencies and our justice system. In February of 2017, the Conference of Benedictine Prioresses crafted a statement against racism, calling it a social sin. In the statement they said, ‘To speak of social sin means … to recognize that, by virtue of a human solidarity . . . each individual’s (and corporate) sin in some way affects others . . . Every sin has repercussions on the entire ecclesial body and the whole human family.’ We as Benedictines take a stand against any and all expressions of racism and white supremacy, beginning with the racial, cultural, and class disparities in our nation. We challenge government and church leaders to do all they can to speak out against such injustices in our society. We also challenge ourselves to look at our own attitudes and actions that condone any kind of racism. We urge you to join us in praying for the Floyd family as well as the many families whose lives were tragically altered or whose fears have been increased as a result of this tragedy. At this time in our history, we again commit ourselves to ‘Examine the root causes of injustice, particularly of racism, as a consequence of unacknowledged white privilege, and our own complicity over the years in this societal reality . . . (and to) work to effect systemic change that will promote a society that respects all people and that recognizes the equality, human dignity and human rights of all.’ ”
In the days following the Minnesota tragedy, anger and frustration have been expressed in ways that are healthy and ways that are destructive. There have been moving pleas for justice and prayerful religious actions. There has been violence by protesters, by police, and by apparently self-interested third parties who want to sow discord or just take advantage of the opportunity to damage and steal.
From the clergy preaching God’s love to the president posing with a bible, there is a lot of attention being given to America’s Judeo-Christian heritage to support a whole range of positions. Most of Jesus’ teaching was about the unquestionable responsibility of his followers to love everyone, to see God in even the people most unlike ourselves, to pay special attention to those oppressed and those in need. This is the responsibility we see played out in our acts of charity. We feed the poor, clothe the naked, heal the sick. We want to believe that we love everyone equally.
At the same time, we are tempted to blame the victims. We may feed the poor but complain about why they aren’t working harder to take care of themselves. We may want the sick to be well, but not acknowledge their lack of the means to get access to the care they need. Events of recent weeks have reminded us that there is much that needs to happen to make ours a more Godly society. We may praise our country’s religious roots, but each person of faith has to pay attention to what still needs to be done. “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for justice,” Jesus said. And he got so mad at the hypocrites and their abuses of power that he upturned their tables in the temple courtyard and drove them out. What is our next step towards the justice God commands?
