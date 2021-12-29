VFW Post 1175 members recently bestowed 2021-22 honors to two Atchison Public School teachers.
The teachers, Heather Mathias, of Atchison High School, and Mariah Hisle, of Atchison Elementary School were recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1175 members for their dedication and work in education to cultivate leadership skills among their students.
Jr. Vice Commander Fred Gage, VFW Post 1175, recently presented the awards on behalf of his comrades.
