VFW Post 1175 recently awarded distinctions to two emergency agency responders in the area for 2020-21.
VFW Post Commander Les Smith and Junior-vice Commander Fred Gage personally presented the honors.
Captain Travis E. Eichelberger, of Atchison Police Department was named VFW Post 1175 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Captain George Duff, of Atchison County EMS, was named VFW Post 1175 2020-21 EMT of the Year.
