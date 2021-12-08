Atchison VFW Post 1175 members recently traveled area schools to present the Post’s Voice of Democracy Essay Contest awards to the winners.
The winners are as follows: Ethan Matthias, a senior at Atchison High School; Carly Clem, an Atchison Middle School student was presented an award for her Patriots’s Pen essay; and Patriot’s Pen Essay contest winners Caleb Clayton, Laynie Tate and Gwynn Blattner at Jefferson County North Middle School in Nortonville.
Post Jr. Vice Commander Fred Gage and Auxiliary member Lynn Ball presented the awards.
