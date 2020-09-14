The VFW Auxiliary Post #1175, Atchison will be hosting a Drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Saturday, Oct.31 for the youngsters of Atchison. Auxiliary members are seeking clubs, organizations, groups and businesses who would like to reserve a spot to help us provide a great, safe, fun time for Atchison trick or treaters. We will set up from Noon until 1:45 p.m. in the VFW parking area, 2201 Main Street. Auxiliary members are planning to be ready to open at 2 p.m. Please contact Lynne Ball, 913-426-4784 for more information or to reserve a spot.
The Auxiliary invites youngsters to dress in their costume and come to the Drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. Drivers accompanying their trick or treaters will be able to drive the circle of decorated vehicle trunks while the youngsters will stay safely inside the vehicle as all times. The candy treats will be delivered to the passengers.
