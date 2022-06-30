This is the time of year that gardeners often have trouble with vegetables that are blooming but not setting fruit. There are several possible reasons for this. One condition that can affect several species is overfertilization. Too much nitrogen causes the plant to emphasize vegetative growth, often to the detriment of fruit production. Overfertilization can lead to a delay in flower production and a decrease in fruit set among the flowers produced. This is especially true of tomatoes. Overfertilized tomatoes will produce a large, apparently healthy plant with no flowers or with flowers that don't set fruit.
Another possible problem with tomatoes setting fruit is temperature. Tomatoes normally won't set if the night temperature is below 50 due to sparse pollen production. They also won't set when nighttime temperatures are above 75 degrees F and daytime temperatures are above 95 degrees F with dry, hot winds. Under such conditions, fertilization is not completed and no fruit develops. However, cherry tomatoes may be more forgiving of high temperatures than the larger slicers and will often set fruit in the heat.
Squash, cucumbers, watermelon, and muskmelon can have a couple of other problems. First, the early flowers on these plants are usually all male. The production of both male and female flowers becomes more balanced as time passes. You can easily tell the difference between the two because only the female flower has a tiny fruit behind the blossom. If you have both, have not over-fertilized, and still have a problem, make sure you have pollinators.
Look for the presence of bees visiting the plants. If you don't see any, try hand-pollinating several flowers. Use a painter's brush to transfer pollen from the anther of the male flower to the stigma of the female flower. If you get fruit on only those flowers you pollinated, you need more pollinators. Make sure you aren't killing them with overuse of insecticides. If you must use an insecticide, spray near dusk when the flowers have closed.
Bats in the house
Bats in the eco system are beneficial for consuming many nocturnal insects. It is when they find nesting in homes or other occupied buildings we think about control. Bats are interesting creatures that can squeeze through small spaces, including a dime-sized hole in your house.
“This time of year, our extension offices and I, directly, get a fair number of calls from homeowners that have bats in their attic or house and that is a concern,” said Drew Ricketts, K-State Research and Extension wildlife specialist.
When a bat is found in a home, the first thought is to call a pest control company. “Many people reach out to a pest control company and what they hear is (the company) cannot remove the bats right now because there are probably pups (baby bats) in the attic and they need to wait until fall to do that,” Ricketts said.
Adult bats can fly, but the pups cannot, which can be a problem if removal is attempted during this time of year. “There is no way for the pups to get out when the adults have been excluded, and since the pups can’t fly, they will end up dying and causing an even bigger health risk,” Ricketts said.
According to Ricketts, bats can create several health risks: “When bats are in the attic, feces and parasites, including bat bugs, are the concern. The feces have a fungal disease that can lead to a respiratory illness in people. Bat bugs, which are like bed bugs, can bite though they probably won’t transfer a disease.” Bats transmitting rabies is a concern and thankfully very few reported incidents of people getting this sickness from bats in North America in past years.
Since removal is difficult this time of year, Ricketts suggests next steps during mid-August through October once pups can fly:
- Put up a one-way exclusion valve.
- Prevent entry through vents and similar openings with metal wire screen that has ¼ inch or smaller openings.
- Seal other entryways with black expanding foam.
If a pest control company is used, they will take care of removing the bats and putting in the permanent measures for exclusion.
Ricketts notes there are resources to learn about bats and how to deal with them. Contact your local extension office for this additional information.
