Former students, friends, families and patrons are invited to a special reception and ceremony in honor of two longtime music teachers, Paul Lundgren and Eileen Wohletz.
USD 377 is hosting an open house and reception as part of an induction ceremony to commemorate Lundgren and Wohletz's years of service and influence instilled upon Atchison County Community Schools' students during their teaching tenures. The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in the ACCHS Commons area in Effingham.
Wohletz served the district for 26 years. Most as the junior and senior high vocal music teacher who created the Soundmasters Show Choir in 1978.
Lundgren served the district for 50 years in various capacities from band and vocal instructor to transportation director and bus driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.