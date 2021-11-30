The Amberwell Atchison Volunteers are sponsoring an Atchison Community Blood Drive to benefit local patients.
Atchison area individuals are welcome to help by donating blood drive hours from 1-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison. Potential donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: ZJ. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
The Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region.
For more information regarding our donor centers and mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
