What might seem insignificant to some will soon matter to agencies in need, and others’ wanting bragging rights and prizes as Atchison United Way and The Fox Theatre board members plan to co-host the annual Trivia Night this month.
Campaign Coordinator Abigail Perdue, Atchison United Way, announced Wednesday, March 3 this year’s event will have a trivia theme centered on movies and film. There will be a grand prize for the trivia winner and other raffle prizes awards throughout the evening. Proceeds from the event benefit Atchison Area United Way.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at the Atchison Event Center. Team tables are $125 for up to six players. Each team can bring in snacks to share at the table, but no outside drinks are allowed. Drinks will be available from a cash bar provided by the Event Center.
Teams can register via United Way website at www.atchisonareaunitedway.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.