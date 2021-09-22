UMB announces its Students of the Month for September, Evan Myers, a Trinity Lutheran School sixth-grader, and Hailey Gibson, an eighth-grade student at St. Benedict Catholic School.
Myers was chosen to represent TLS this month because he is a hard-working student who is willing to help whenever he is needed. He is very friendly with a great sense of humor, and is fun to be around.
Gibson was selected for the SBCS honor for her cheerful and determined attitude. She always goes out of her way to engage with the elementary pupils and teachers and has a willingness to take on leadership roles. Gibson steps out of her comfort zone with grace, even when things seem overwhelming. Gibson is kind to her teachers and frequently asks how they are. Inclusive and considerate of all her classmates, Gibson exemplifies the qualities that SBCS value in the eighth-graders and in their Raven of the Month.
Each month UMB honors middle school-aged pupils as selected from the schools in Atchison.
