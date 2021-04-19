UMB recently announced three middle-school attending schools in Atchison have earned the April Students of the Month distinction.
The students are Cooper Moore, a Trinity Lutheran School seventh-grader, Hannah Humburg, an eighth-grader attending St. Benedict Catholic School, and Finnan Patterson, an Atchison Middle School seventh-grade student, have all been recognized by the respective school administrators that they go above and beyond of what is expected of them in the classrooms. Each have met the criteria to be the April UMB Count on More Students of the Month.
UMB also presented each of these students with a special gift to commemorate their honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.