Three middle-aged students attending schools in Atchison were recently named as the UMB Student of the Month for November.
Eighth-grader Abby Baniewicz, of St. Benedict Catholic School; Seventh-grader Lola Handke, of Trinity Lutheran School; and Seventh-grader Garrett Stirton, Atchison Middle School, have earned the monthly distinctions by going above and beyond the expectations. Respective school leaders nominate the students of the month.
