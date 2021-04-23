The Atchison Art Association recently announced two new members to its team, Muchnic Gallery Director Jennifer Tufte, and Media Director Lorna Garrison.
Tufte comes to the position with degrees earned from Benedictine College in art, marketing and a master’s in business administration. A lifetime lover of art, Tufte also brings five years of teaching experience at St. Benedict Catholic School.
“We are very fortunate to have Lorna and Jennifer on board,” said Executive Director Deborah Geiger. “I am confident their combined depth of art experience, knowledge, and management capabilities will allow us to expand the arts in the Atchison community.”
Garrison has more than 20 years of experience in graphic arts, fine arts, technology and marketing that includes work on international marketing campaigns and sustainability promotions. Reared in the Atchison area, Garrison retired from her career and returned to Atchison with her husband and dogs. Since her return, Garrison has concentrated her growth as a watercolor and glass artist. Has had numerous local shows that includes an exhibit at the Muchnic Gallery. Garrison designed and installed the Tree of Knowledge mosaic at the Atchison Library with Art Association members. Garrison has served on the Art Association Board and in 2019 was named the Atchison Art Association Artist of the Year.
The Muchnic Gallery recently has re-opened for the season, but with limited hours. Currently, tours are only offered between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Fridays by appointment only. To tour the Muchnic Gallery, located at 704 North Fourth Street, contact Jennifer@atchisonart.org to make an appointment.
