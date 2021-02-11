We recently heard the gospel story of Jesus going to the home of Peter. When they arrive, Peter tells Jesus that his mother-in-law is ill. What I get from this Gospel is the recognition of the tenderness of Jesus. Let’s start with this mother-in-law. First of all, she is a nobody, because a mother-in-law didn’t normally live with her daughter and son-in-law. There was a very traditional, well established order for the care of widows in Jewish society. Apparently, her husband was not living or Peter’s mother-in-law would be living in her own house with her husband. If he has died, then she should be living with one of her sons. If she had no sons or if they have died, then the next option would be that she would return to her birth family as happened in the Book of Ruth.
That this woman is in Peter’s house suggests that she may not have had any other living family members to take care of her. So she is a nobody in her society. As soon as Peter and Andrew entered the house, they immediately told Jesus about her. So they immediately made her important and gave her respect. And Jesus had this response: He took her hand, which is also something you didn’t do to a strange woman in his culture. He takes her hand and pulls her up tenderly … and when he did so, the fever left. He does not make some command like “Get up!” or “Be well!” Instead, he tenderly takes her hand.
Tenderness is needed today, as we have an amendment to our constitution that, by law, we can say whatever we want to say, however we want to say it, to anybody. This has sometimes been used to fuel division. We can call anyone stupid, or a dog, or an idiot. We can scream “Hang ‘em!”, “Put ‘em in jail!” We can use words to crush one another or divide our country. This is maybe one thing we could do: bring tenderness to every interaction we have as a way of healing that. I have seen tenderness in our monastery so many times. When someone falls or is struggling with a burden, people come. Some people have this gift, when they help someone, you can see the tenderness of it. For health care workers, for example, they are not just doing their job by helping others. You can see the tenderness in the heart coming through the hands in the touch.
This is the way Jesus approached healing. He is here today in our hands when our hearts come through our touch. I am going to share with you some quotes about this. Jean Vanier, a great champion of the developmentally disabled said: “Love doesn’t mean doing extraordinary or heroic things. It means knowing how to do ordinary things with tenderness.” The spiritual writer Henri Nouwen said: “When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives means the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving much advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a gentle and tender hand.” Pope Francis says: “The Gospel teaches us what Jesus’s kingdom requires of us … It reminds us that closeness and tenderness are the rules of life.”
We can remember Job, one of the greatest examples of a person who awaited the tenderness of God. And it did come to him, and it will come to us. It can come through our hands. As we are instructed in the letter to the Ephesians, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as Christ forgave you.”
