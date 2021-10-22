Barbara Trimble has joined the staff at the Atchison Globe as a multimedia journalist. Barbara has over 30+ years in the newspaper business with most of the years spent as a group publisher. In 1990 she became publisher of the Leavenworth Times. Over the expanse of her career, she was publisher of 27 newspapers in the states of Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Iowa, and Wisconsin. She served on the board of directors in each state newspaper association and in 2005 was elected as president of the Iowa Newspaper Association.
Barbara was known for her skill at turning unprofitable newspapers into sound, healthy newspapers. She had many chances at becoming a publisher of larger newspapers but she felt community newspapers had more impact on their communities. Her philosophy on community-based papers is they tell the story and history of the area served. “No other media can focus on an area like a newspaper. They are the heartbeat of the community and without a good newspaper, the town or area is just a shell of itself. Community newspapers give a glimpse of the personality of the people, schools, city, and county. Newspapers are the cheerleaders as well as the watchdogs for the area They are definitely a mirror of the area. Newspapers are the glue that binds us all together. I look forward to working with everyone.”
During Barbara’s career, her papers gathered more than 460 advertising awards, numerous editorial awards, earning the prestigious Excellence in Investigative Reporting three times. Every one of her newspapers saw increases in circulation with the biggest increase coming in Leavenworth with a net gain of new subscribers of over 2500 subscribers. In Leavenworth and Le Mars, IA she introduced commercial printing as a cost center with profitability of a half-million dollars over 6 years. Barbara introduced intern programs for the editorial departments from Kansas University for Leavenworth and the University of Wisconsin for Sun Prairie. She served as the newspaper advisor for Wisconsin’s student newspaper.
The favorite part of her newspaper career is interacting with the community. Chamber of Commerce was her main area of interest. In many communities, she served as a Main Street liaison on the board of directors. Another area she took interest in and served on community development programs boards. Barbara’s first encounter with Main Street was in Leavenworth. She was instrumental in helping Leavenworth to become the first city in Kansas to be picked with a large population. In recognition of her efforts state, Senator Ed Reilly presented her with the state flag. In Le Mars, IA. Barbara also served as the Main Street liaison on the chamber board. During her tenure, she attended two national Main Street conventions in Boston and San Diego. She also attended a tri-state workshop in Galena, Ill for Midwest Main Street programs. “Main Street needs to engage the whole community by giving the community a healthy and well-diversified downtown. The healthier a downtown is the more favorable the area will be for new retailers as well as new manufacturing businesses. Atchison has taken the first steps and has a very positive outlook for the future. Another area Main Street emphasizes is for living spaces above the retail stores. I really am excited to see what the future has in store for Atchison.”
While at the Atchison Globe Barbara’s beat will be covering local, city, chamber, Main Street, and court news.”I welcome story ideas from the public. Since we have the capacity of both the newspaper and website we can utilize information from the public.
Barbara and her husband Ray moved to Atchison one year ago from Bella Vista, AR. They have three grown daughters. Two live in Atchison along with a grandson, one daughter lives in Lee’s Summit and one grandson lives in Fort Scott.
