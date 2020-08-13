I grew up on a farm before the days of television. I loved the beauty of creation on our farm at the edge of the Flint Hills. When I started school, I was fascinated by the beautiful photos on the Union Pacific Railroad calendar that we had in our classroom. There were illustrations of beautiful scenes you could see when you made a trip on the train: beautiful mountains, hills, rivers, forests and, of course, the Grand Canyon. A trip on that train has always been my dream vacation.
Several years ago, while I was on a sabbatical in Arizona, I had an opportunity to visit the Grand Canyon and bask in its beauty. At the canyon, we had a guide who explained the history of the canyon, formed through billions of years, and pointed out layers of rock from different eons. I walked along the path at the edge of the canyon, reading the signs that further explained various features and how they were formed. I was in awe, speechless. The Grand Canyon was so much more than a beautiful scene. It had been transfigured for me. The Grand Canyon is a wonderful witness to God’s work through billions of years of creating our Earth. I think of that experience when we pray Psalm 104 as we did recently at our community prayers. “I will bless you, Lord my God. You fill the world with awe.”
On the day that we prayed that psalm, we also celebrated the Feast of the Transfiguration. This feast commemorates the occasion when Jesus took some of his disciples to a mountain to pray. There, they saw Jesus transfigured in radiance and speaking with Moses and Elijah. They also heard a voice declare, “This is my beloved son; listen to him.” In the experience of Peter, James and John in the lead-up to this story, after living and working with Jesus for three years, they had come to believe that Jesus was truly the “Son of Man” about whom the prophet Daniel had preached. But lately, Jesus’s predictions of his sufferings and death didn’t seem to fit the picture of the “Son of Man” that they saw in the Book of Daniel.
So Jesus took Peter, James and John with him to the mountain where he was transfigured before them. Jesus did fit into their traditional faith: here he was with Moses and Elijah. They saw him as truly a beloved son of God, even greater than Moses and Elijah. They could now see differently; they could listen to him with faith in God’s beloved Son.
Jesus would teach that we are all God’s beloved sons and daughters, and he would lay down his life for us. In the rule that we follow, St. Benedict asks us to see Christ in one another, to welcome the stranger as Christ. Sometimes that is hard to see. Sometimes we need a transfiguration in order to be able to see both ourselves and others as beloved sons and daughters of God.
At the Last Supper, Jesus uses the graphic image of eating his body and drinking his blood. He asks us to do this in memory of him. The food we eat becomes part of us – its molecules and atoms become part of the cells of our body (presumably, I’m no scientist!). In that act, Christ becomes part of us.
We are each made up of Christ. We are called to be Christ to one another, to see Christ in one another. Let us pray for the grace of transfiguration.
